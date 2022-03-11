LIVE UPDATES
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin says 'certain positive movements' in negotiations
A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine ended without any resolution.
Russian forces are continuing their attempted push through Ukraine from multiple directions, while Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are putting up "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.
The attack began Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."
Russian forces moving from neighboring Belarus toward Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, have advanced closer to the city center in recent days despite the resistance, coming within about 9 miles as of Friday.
Russia has been met by sanctions from the United States, Canada and countries throughout Europe, targeting the Russian economy as well as Putin himself.
For previous coverage please see here.
Latest headlines:
- Russia's Defense Ministry says it seized Igla portable surface-to-air missile systems being supplied to Ukraine
- Biden says Putin 'must pay the price' for his aggression as US, allies revoke Russia's trading status
- Ukrainian air force claims Russia carried out false flag airstrike in Belarus
- US Restricts the export of luxury goods to Russia, Belarus
- UN has credible reports of Russian cluster bomb use, attacks on health care
- Number of refugees from Ukraine rises to 2.5 million
Treasury announces more sanctions against Russians
The Treasury Department has announced new sanctions against Russia, targeting bankers, state officials, oligarchs and the family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov was already sanctioned last week, but his wife and two adult children are now designated, with the Treasury saying they "live luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov's civil servant salary and are likely built on the ill-gotten wealth of Peskov’s connections to Putin."
The U.S. is also sanctioning Russian oligarch and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, going after assets that include a private jet and a yacht estimated to be a combined $180 million in value.
Others hit with sanctions include 10 people comprising VTB Bank's board, Russia's second largest bank, and 12 members of the State Duma.
-ABC News' Justin Gomez
State Department warns Americans of risks of joining Ukrainian war effort
The State Department is warning Americans of the risks of traveling to Ukraine to join in the fight against Russian troops.
"U.S. citizens should be aware that Russia has stated that it intends to treat foreign fighters in Ukraine as 'mercenaries,' rather than lawful combatants or prisoners of war," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing Friday. "While we expect Russia to respect all of its obligations under the law of war, in light of this very concerning statement, U.S. citizens detained by Russian authorities in Ukraine -- they may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk for mistreatment."
When asked whether the U.S. Department of Justice would prosecute these Americans, Price said he believed they would not, but referred questions to the DOJ.
He declined to offer any metric for how many U.S. citizens have traveled to Ukraine, saying the State Department doesn't track Americans' travel.
ABC News reported Sunday that the Ukrainian embassy has received some 3,000 U.S. applications. Its defense attaché told The Associated Press Thursday that about 100 U.S. citizens have made the cut so far.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously urged Americans to donate to aid groups or Ukrainian institutions, rather than travel to the country to take up arms.
-ABC News' Cindy Smith, Dee Carden and Conor Finnegan
Pentagon 'watching' for potential Russian bioweapons 'false flag' operation
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday that the U.S. doesn't have "firm indications" that Russia is planning a so-called "false flag" operation to justify use of chemical or biological weapons, but that it is something officials think "could happen that we want to watch out for."
"We're watching this as closely as we can," Kirby said during a briefing, adding that he didn't have anything specific to report on Russian chem-bio capabilities inside Ukraine.
"We continue to watch for the potential -- and I want to stress the word potential -- that they could be banging this drum with the intent of creating some sort of false flag event that they could use as an excuse to escalate the conflict even more," he continued. "I don't have any specific indication now to talk about, but it is something we're concerned about."
Kirby described how Russia possesses a biochemical weapons program and has a "reputation" for using such weapons in the past.
As for concerns that Russia was planning a false flag of a Ukrainian attack in Belarus Friday, Kirby said he had seen the claims by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry but had nothing to corroborate them.
Ukraine's air force claimed Friday that Russia did carry out an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village near the border with Ukraine.
-ABC News' Luis Martinez
Ukraine attempting to restore electricity to Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Ukrainian technicians have started repairing damaged power lines in an attempt to restore external electricity supplies to the site of the Russian-controlled Chernobyl nuclear power plant that were entirely cut earlier in the week, according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Ukraine’s regulatory authority said work began Thursday and technicians had succeeded in repairing one section, but off-site electrical power was still down, indicating there was still damage in other places.
Emergency diesel generators have been providing backup power to the site since Wednesday, and the regulator has reported that additional fuel had been delivered to the facility, the IAEA said.
The regulator lost communications with the site on Thursday and, as a result, it cannot provide information to the IAEA about the radiological monitoring at the facility, according to Grossi.
The regulator is still receiving information about the situation there through senior off-site management of the plant, Grossi said.
The plant's disconnection from the grid will not have a critical impact on essential safety functions at the site, however, staff is facing increasingly difficult conditions.
At least 211 technical personnel and guards have been living at the site for more than two weeks, and there is concern about the availability of food reserves, the regulator said.
The IAEA said eight of the country’s 15 reactors remained operating. Radiation levels at the locations were normal, the IAEA said.
-ABC News' Zoe Magee