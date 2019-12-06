Rep. Duncan Hunter to resign shortly after the holidays

He pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to misuse campaign donations.

Meg Cunningham
December 6, 2019, 10:24 PM
Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of California will resign shortly after the holidays after pleading guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy in a case surrounding his alleged misuse of $250,000 in campaign donations for personal expenses such as family vacations and oral surgeries.

“Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress," he said in an email sent from his congressional office. " It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years."

