Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at the Capitol

Members of Congress and the public will honor Rep. Elijah Cummings on Thursday as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

The widely-respected congressman and civil rights leader died last week due to complications from health challenges.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Cummings' casket and his family are expected to arrive at the Capitol at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Congressional leaders will make remarks, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Cummings' family members and political dignitaries will speak at his funeral Friday at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in his hometown of Baltimore. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are scheduled to speak at the funeral, followed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Pelosi.