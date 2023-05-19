Rep. Jodey Arrington and Sen. Chris Van Hollen Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 21, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Jodey Arrington

Chair, House Budget Committee

(R) Texas

Sen. Chris Van Hollen

Budget Committee Member

Foreign Relations Committee Member

(D) Maryland

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

ABC News Contributor

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

Plus, ahead of the one-year mark of the school shooting in Uvalde, Martha Raddatz sits down with Kim Rubio, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), Garnell Whitfield Jr., and Emma Riddle to discuss the enduring effects of gun violence in America.

