Rep. Michael McCaul & Sen. Chris Coons Sunday on "This Week" with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 22, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Michael McCaul

Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee

(R) Texas

Sen. Chris Coons

Foreign Relations Committee Member

(D) Delaware

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BLACK MAYORS PANEL

Mayor Eric Adams

(D) New York City

Mayor Karen Bass

(D) Los Angeles

Mayor Sylvester Turner

(D) Houston

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rachel Scott

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

Heidi Heitkamp

Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Alex Burns

POLITICO Associate Editor for Global Politics & Columnist

Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.