Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told the Powerhouse Politics Podcast on Wednesday that President Donald Trump "violated probably 10 different laws in many ways."

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The House Judiciary Committee this week requested information from 81 individuals and entities related to Trump and his affiliates. These requests came a week after Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, testified for hours in front of Khanna and his colleagues on the House Oversight Committee.

The information Cohen provided led some members of Congress to call for further scrutiny.

"Until we get the Mueller report public, and until Mueller testifies, the Congress has a duty to inform the public about these investigations that are taking place," he told ABC News' Political Director Rick Klein and Washington Correspondent Lana Zak. "The president should welcome that."

When Zak pressed Khanna on the committee’s seemingly wide net of Trump-related information requests, he doubled down.

"The American public don't know all the facts," he said. "My hope is that reasonable Republicans at some point will say 'this is crazy' and some action is required."

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

The congressman listed four key themes of his committee’s Trump investigation: obstruction of justice; his financial interests in Russia; possible financial crimes and abuse of power regarding security clearances.

"The polling I've seen shows that 60 percent of Americans believe the president has committed some crime either before or after being president and almost half believe he's committed a crime after being president," Khanna said.

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll released on Tuesday, 64 percent of American voters believe President Trump committed crimes prior to entering the Oval Office and 45 percent believe Trump committed crimes since taking office. The same poll showed that 59 percent of American voters believe Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against the president.

ABC News reached out to four Republican members of the House Oversight Committee to join the podcast. None responded to the request.

In addition to serving in Congress, Khanna has become involved in the 2020 presidential election. On Feb. 21, Khanna announced he will serve as the co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’campaign.

Khanna is a longtime ally of Sanders. The pair co-authored a TIME article last year calling out billionaires for paying their employees unfair wages.

Khanna expressed high confidence in Sanders’ bid.

"It would be foolish for anyone to think it's not going to be a fight for the nomination," he acknowledged. "But, I certainly think he's going to be one of the top three contenders."

Sanders has been in that position before. On March 1, the Vermont senator said on ABC’s "The View" that he was not interested in advice from his previous opponent Hillary Clinton and would not be reaching out for advice, citing "differences" in beliefs. Khanna, on the other hand, said he spoke to Clinton after she lost the 2016 election to give his condolences.

"I have tremendous respect for her," he said. "She has had a distinguished career in public service. She is a brilliant person and anyone should seek her counsel."

Khanna acknowledge the history between Clinton and Sanders, referring to their "very spirited primary" race. He said Sanders shouldn’t be prevented from collaborating with Clinton.

"My advice to him would be to reach out ... She is a brilliant person and anyone should seek her counsel," said Khanna. "Draw on her extraordinary experience and issues where she does offer expertise."

Every Wednesday, ABC Radio and iTunes bring you the Powerhouse Politics Podcast which includes headliner interviews and in-depth looks at the people and events shaping U.S. politics. Hosted by ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.