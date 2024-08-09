Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Charlamagne tha God Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, August 11, 2024.
ByABC News
August 9, 2024, 11:57 AM
REPUBLICAN VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE JD VANCE, SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR AND CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL
Sen. JD Vance
(R) Vice Presidential Nominee
(R) Ohio
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
(D) Minnesota
Exclusive
Charlamagne tha God
“The Breakfast Club” Co-Host
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.