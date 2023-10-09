RFK Jr. launches independent bid for president, leaving Democratic race against Biden

The attorney and activist first launched a long shot primary bid in April.

ByNicholas Kerr and Abby Cruz
October 9, 2023, 12:34 PM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is dropping out of the Democratic primary race against Joe Biden to launch an independent campaign for president next year, he said in a speech on Monday.

"Something is stirring in us. It says it doesn't have to be this way," he said. "People stop me everywhere: at airports and hotels and malls on the street and they remind me that this country is ready for a history-making change are ready. They are ready to reclaim their freedom, their independence. And that's why I'm here today. I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate … for president of the United States."

He added that he will leave the Democratic Party, as well -- the party that his uncle, father and family have symbolized for generations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

PHOTO: Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mall, Oct. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke/AP
