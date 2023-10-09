RFK Jr. launches independent bid for president, leaving Democratic race against Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is dropping out of the Democratic primary race against Joe Biden to launch an independent campaign for president next year, he said in a speech on Monday.
"Something is stirring in us. It says it doesn't have to be this way," he said. "People stop me everywhere: at airports and hotels and malls on the street and they remind me that this country is ready for a history-making change are ready. They are ready to reclaim their freedom, their independence. And that's why I'm here today. I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate … for president of the United States."
He added that he will leave the Democratic Party, as well -- the party that his uncle, father and family have symbolized for generations.
