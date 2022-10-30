Rick Scott: Paul Pelosi assault is 'despicable' and 'unacceptable'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, condemned the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., husband Paul Pelosi, calling it "despicable" and unacceptable."

In an interview on "This Week" Sunday, Scott told co-host Martha Raddatz that he had explored allowing campaign funds to be used for security and called for a more civilized public discourse.

Senator Rick Scott speaks at a news conference, July 26, 2022, in Washington. Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Well, we've got to figure out how to bring our country back together where we have a civil conversation and we have no violence. I mean, what happened to Paul Pelosi is despicable, it's unacceptable," he said.

"One thing I did when I got this job in January 2021, I went to the Federal Election Commission and said, 'could our senators and House members, could they use their campaign dollars to pay for security for themselves and their family?'" Scott told Raddatz. "Unfortunately, it's become a more dangerous place, and we've got to do everything we can to lower the rhetoric have a civil conversation, but also make sure people are safe."

