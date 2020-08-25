RNC 2020 Day 2 updates: Melania Trump headlines from Rose Garden, Pompeo to speak from overseas trip The GOP Convention continues Tuesday under the theme, "Land of Opportunity."

A partially virtual Republican National Convention continues Tuesday under the theme "Land of Opportunity" where President Donald Trump will make another appearance, promising to each night, as speakers are expected to tout his first-term contributions and paint a dark picture of America under the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

First lady Melania Trump, who takes a softer approach to politics than her husband, will headline Tuesday's program with remarks from the historic and freshly-renovated White House Rose Garden -- four years after her first big GOP speech was criticized for striking similarities to Michelle Obama's 2008 convention address.

While he is in Jerusalem on an official trip, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also slated to speak -- making him the first sitting secretary of state to deliver a speech to a party's political convention in modern times -- despite backlash from critics who say that he's blurring the lines between personal politics and public service.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Trump's son Eric and daughter Tiffany, and Nick Sandmann, a former student of Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky who sued media organizations he said misrepresented a well-publicized encounter with a Native American man last year in Washington, are also on the lineup.

The second night of primetime programming comes as a growing number of Republicans, including former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and a handful of former Trump administration officials, have endorsed Biden for president.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated to the Republican ticket by separate -- and unanimous -- roll call votes in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday.

Those scheduled to speak on the Tuesday night include:

First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson, anti-abortion activist

Jason Joyce, Maine lobsterman

Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation

Mary Ann Mendoza, an "Angel Mom" whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann, a student from a Covington, Kentucky, high school who sued news outlets for their coverage of a confrontation between him and a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial

Eric Trump, the president's son

Tiffany Trump, the president's daughter

