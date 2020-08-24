Democratic campaign launches 'Republicans for Biden' as Flake, former GOP lawmakers endorse him The announcement comes after Republicans spoke at the Democrats' convention.

On the first day of the GOP convention Monday, Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris picked up support from 27 former GOP members of Congress, including former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump before and after retiring in 2018 -- in the latest act of defiance from Republicans against the sitting president who represents their party.

"In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump's corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden. These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what's at stake in this election and that Trump's failures as President have superseded partisanship," the campaign wrote announcing the endorsements.

Several on the list are prominent "Never Trump' Republicans" including former New Hampshire Sen. Gordon Humphries.

Some of the names on the list had previously announced their support for Biden, including former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent, who wrote an op-ed about his decision to endorse Biden last week, and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari, who spoke at the DNC with other Republicans.

Along with the endorsements, the Biden campaign is launching "Republicans for Biden," which they say will be a "national effort to engage Republicans who are supporting Biden this fall," and will "encourage Republicans to organize their communities for Biden using the Vote Joe app and other relational organizing tools."

It comes a few days after more than 70 former Republican national security officials, including some former members of the Trump administration, came out in support of Biden's bid for president last week, releasing an open letter that offered a scathing rebuke of Trump's first term.

"Through his actions and his rhetoric, Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as President," the letter released Thursday read.

Monday's endorsement also comes comes after several Republicans, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week.

Republicans endorsing Biden include:

Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Senator Gordon Humphrey, R-N.H.

Senator John Warner, R-Va.

Congressman Steve Bartlett, R-Texas

Congressman Bill Clinger, R-Pa.

Congressman Tom Coleman, R-Mo.

Congressman Charlie Dent, R-Pa.

Congressman Charles Djou, R-Hawaii

Congressman Mickey Edwards, R-Okla.

Congressman Wayne Gilchrest, R-Md.

Congressman Jim Greenwood, R-Penn.

Congressman Bob Inglis, R-S.C.

Congressman Jim Kolbe, R-Ariz.

Congressman Steve Kuykendall, R-Calif.

Congressman Ray LaHood, R-Illinois

Congressman Jim Leach, R-Iowa

Congresswoman Susan Molinari, R-N.Y.

Congresswoman Connie Morella, R-Md.

Congressman Mike Parker, R-Miss.

Congressman Jack Quinn, R-N.Y.

Congresswoman Claudine Schneider, R-R.I.

Congressman Christopher Shays, R-Conn.

Congressman Peter Smith, R-Vt.

Congressman Alan Steelman, R-Texas

Congressman Jim Walsh, R-N.Y.

Congressman Bill Whitehurst, R-Va.

Congressman Dick Zimmer, R-N.J.