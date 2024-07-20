Rural America wants its voice heard in 2024 election

As the 2024 elections heat up and politicians vie for Americans' votes, an important group is feeling forgotten.

Rural America, home to many agricultural and manufacturing workers, is still figuring out which political message resonates with them, according to Wisconsin farmers Katie and Grant Grinstead.

"I haven't heard it yet," Grant told ABC News. "All politicians know how to get a hold of us. And our phone isn't ringing. They want to understand our views and what we deal with -- reach out to us."

Katie and Grant are fourth-generation dairy producers, part of a longstanding and proud tradition in the America's Dairyland. Wisconsin dairy industry produce more than 25 million gallons annually and contribute $46 billion to the state economy.

They are struggling to survive as the milk production industry continues to shrink. The economics of milk production are no longer favorable for small producers like the Grinsteads.

"If you look back for the last 30 years, we [saw] similar prices in the '90s [to what] we do here today," Grant said. "In 2024, the challenge is that everything else around us has gone up in price."

The Grinsteads have never been more concerned about an election or more politically engaged, the couple told ABC News.

While grappling with the future of their farm and livelihood, Grant worries about the country's border security. He says America was built on immigration and that Americans have to understand that people want to come here. Grant wants the right people in office to show immigrants how to become American citizens.

Immigrants make up 28% of agriculture workers in the U.S. and about one-third of hospitality workers, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

"There are so many industries in the U.S. that rely on migrant workers," Katie said. "Heads in the sand, because they know we need them. But they're not willing to champion and stand up and lead it. Because it's so controversial."

The Grinsteads prioritize policy and sometimes split their ticket vote, but now more than ever, they need politicians who support rural America.

According to United States Department of Agriculture, only 1.2% of the population are farmers, and yet this small percentage is responsible for feeding the world -- she thinks they are sometimes forgotten. They are desperately trying to get the attention of politicians to advocate for policies that will improve their lives.

If the lawmakers continue to ignore their concerns, Grant suggested drastic action.

"Maybe we should stop making food," Grant said. "Would that get attention?"