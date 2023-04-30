Scalise calls for Biden to 'get off the sidelines' in debt ceiling talks

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to negotiate with Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid rising political brinkmanship over the debt ceiling.

"We just passed a bill through the House. And we've been very vocal. It's been over two months since President Biden has sat down with Speaker McCarthy to have negotiations. President Biden is clearly trying to run out the clock and create a debt crisis. That's irresponsible," Scalise told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

The national government hit its debt limit early this year and has been employing "extraordinary measures" since then.

Biden has repeatedly insisted the ceiling be raised without any spending or policy compromises -- as has happened in the past -- while the budget is addressed in separate talks.

"If the president is going to sit this one out, we're not, we're gonna lead," Scalise said on Sunday. "We passed a bill to address the problem. It's time now for the president to get in this game, get off the sidelines and let's start negotiating and figuring this out. Not in June when we get to the midnight hour, but today."

