Police, some protesters gather outside federal courthouse where Trump will be arraigned

Police, protesters and supporters of Donald Trump are all part of the scene outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where the former president is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

But overall, for such a historic and controversial event, the atmosphere was calm and the numbers relatively few. As Trump’s appearance approaches, more protesters and supporters have gathered outside the courthouse and additional measures are being put in place.

Court staff placed a big curtain in front of a door in the hallway leading to the courtroom where Trump is expected to appear. They also put screen protectors on the windows of the same door.

One of the main entrances to the court was closed around 12:30 p.m.

Earlier, a handful of Trump supporters carried large campaign flags that said, "Trump for President '24" and "Finish The Wall." Another held a sign that said, "Trump won."

At one point, a fake presidential limousine drove near the courthouse with a passenger inside wearing a Trump mask.

Anti-Trump protesters have shown up as well -- one of whom wore a black-and-white striped jail uniform while another protester screamed expletives from a megaphone.

Meanwhile, curious tourists are passing by, taking photos and videos of the media and protesters.

There are no reported threats -- but several large dump trucks have been parked nearby protectively.

Hip-high metal barriers with yellow tape warning "US Marshal Do Not Cross" ring the courthouse, keeping the news media and the public back from the building's entrances. There are dozens of media tents and hundreds of journalists awaiting Trump's arrival.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are patrolling the area on foot and on bikes, and have stationed themselves at major intersections, but the streets nearby remain clear. Police are walking the perimeter of the courthouse, some with dogs searching the surrounding bushes.

Department of Homeland Security officials have been passing out emergency number cards to contracted security guards to report anything suspicious.

The courthouse is quiet inside ahead of Trump's arrival, with most reporters stationed in media rooms while police roam around. Most areas remain accessible to the public and the media, including the second floor where Trump is expected to appear. As of now, only a small strip of hallway on the second floor leading to the courtroom where the arraignment is scheduled later today is blocked off and guarded by security.

Trump is scheduled to appear before a federal judge at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on his latest indictment -- on charges related to his push to overturn the 2020 election results before and during Jan. 6. The courthouse is located a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol where the Jan. 6 attacks took place.

