Trump 2020 election charges live updates: Former president calls indictment 'pile-on'
Trump spoke to ABC News after the sweeping federal indictment was unsealed.
Former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
A 45-page federal indictment, unsealed Tuesday, accuses Trump of four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The former president, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, has been summoned to appear in court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
It's the third time that Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the two other cases, decrying the investigations as political witch hunts. He continues to insist that the 2020 vote was rigged and, speaking to ABC News on Tuesday, described the latest charges as a "pile-on" and "election interference."
Latest headlines:
Who are the 'co-conspirators' in the indictment
The latest indictment against former President Donald Trump references -- but does not name -- six other "co-conspirators" who took actions alongside him.
ABC News has identified five of the co-conspirators based on details in Tuesday's federal indictment as well as publicly available information. Click here to read more.
What's in the indictment
A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charges former President Donald Trump with four counts in connection with his alleged plot to overthrow the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Click here to read the full 45-page indictment as well as a breakdown of some of the major details.
Trump describes latest indictment as 'pile-on,' 'election interference'
Former President Donald Trump described the latest charges against him as a "pile-on."
"It's election interference," Trump told ABC News in a brief telephone interview on Tuesday, after the sweeping federal indictment was unsealed.
Trump, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, said he is "doing very well in the polls" and that he believes he will "defeat" President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.
Trump also called the recent indictments against him "ridiculous," telling ABC News he will "fight and we will win."
-ABC News' John Santucci