Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas & Rep. Michael McCaul Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

HEADLINERS
Alejandro Mayorkas
Secretary of Homeland Security
Rep. Michael McCaul
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair
(R) Texas
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Larry Hogan
Former Maryland Governor
Rep. Ritchie Torres
(D) New York
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Plus, Jonathan Karl speaks with Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates about the impact of election intimidation and harassment on his mental health.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.