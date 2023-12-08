Secretary Antony Blinken & Fmr. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Antony Blinken
Secretary of State
Fmr. Rep. Liz Cheney
(R) Wyoming
in a sit-down conversation with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl
Plus, Martha Raddatz travels to battleground Pennsylvania to speak with voters about the state of the 2024 presidential race. And Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce travels to Dearborn, Michigan to speak with Muslim and Arab American voters about President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Mary Bruce
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
