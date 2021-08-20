Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin & Dr. Vivek Murthy Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 22, 2021.

By
ABC News
August 20, 2021, 8:46 PM
1 min read

HEADLINERS

Lloyd Austin

Secretary of Defense

Exclusive

Dr. Vivek Murthy

U.S. Surgeon General

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Stephanie Ramos

ABC News Correspondent

Michel Martin

Host, NPR's "All Things Considered"

Craig Whitlock

Washington Post Investigative Reporter

Author, “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

