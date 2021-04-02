Secretary Pete Buttigieg & Sen. Roy Blunt Sunday On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 4, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary

Sen. Roy Blunt

(R) Missouri

Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(D) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.