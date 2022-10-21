Secretary Of State and Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs, Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers & Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 23, 2022.

In a Special Edition of “This Week,” Karl Anchors From Phoenix, Arizona

HEADLINERS

Secretary Katie Hobbs

(D) Arizona Secretary of StateArizona Gubernatorial Candidate

Kari Lake

(R) Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate

Rep. Rusty Bowers

(R) Arizona House Speaker

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

(D) New York

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Marc Short

Former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence

Rachael Bade

Co-author of POLITICO Playbook

Co-author, “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump”

