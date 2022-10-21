Secretary Of State and Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs, Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers & Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Sunday On “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

In a Special Edition of “This Week,” Karl Anchors From Phoenix, Arizona
HEADLINERS
Secretary Katie Hobbs
(D) Arizona Secretary of StateArizona Gubernatorial Candidate
Kari Lake
(R) Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate
Rep. Rusty Bowers
(R) Arizona House Speaker
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney
(D) New York
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Marc Short
Former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence
Rachael Bade
Co-author of POLITICO Playbook
Co-author, “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump”
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.