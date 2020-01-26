Sen. Amy Klobuchar details how she plans to outperform polls in early states Klobuchar split the last week between the impeachment trial and campaigning.

Following the first week of splitting her time between the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and her Democratic presidential campaign, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on ABC's "This Week" that her strategy is to continue with "creative approaches," such as short bursts of travel to the early states and "tele town halls" from Washington.

"The comeback strategy is coming back here whenever I can," Klobuchar said on Sunday. "The minute we got done with the hearing yesterday, I got to Iowa, did three events. I have three events."

She said that as she's held in Washington late into the night for impeachment she'll continue holding "tele-town halls." She said that strategy has already paid back in dividends with the campaign reporting that up to 12,000 Iowans dialed into that statewide call Wednesday night.

Klobuchar said voters would have to understand her "constitutional duty" that is allowing her to taking on the Trump administration outside the Democratic presidential race.

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Mason, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2020. Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

"No one has ever run in a major race like this, when you are asked to be back in the Senate the whole time, but I figured the voters of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, are going to understand that I have a constitutional duty to fulfill," Klobuchar told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"I have this real job, and then I'm in the arena, and then I'm actually taking on the Trump administration, and all of their shenanigans and behavior," Klobuchar said. "I think it’s actually a good thing, as when I sit in that chamber and I look over at my colleagues, I think about what I say on the campaign trail, this is decency check."

