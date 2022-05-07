Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser & Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 8, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

(D) Minnesota

Exclusive

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

(R) Arkansas

Exclusive

Mini Timmaraju

President, NARAL Pro-Choice America

Marjorie Dannenfelser

President, Susan B. Anthony List

Dr. Ashish Jha

White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rachel Scott

ABC News Congressional Correspondent

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

ABC News Contributor

Alex Burns

Co-Author, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future”

New York Times Political Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.