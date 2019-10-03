As Sen. Bernie Sanders recovers from a heart procedure to clear a clogged artery, his campaign promises he will be on the debate stage in less than two weeks.

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“He will be at the debate,” Arianna Jones, Sanders' communications director, said in a statement to ABC News.

Sanders is scheduled to take the stage with his 11 of his 2020 Democratic primary rivals on October 15.

Campaign officials have remained tight-lipped while the Vermont senator recovers at a Las Vegas hospital. Sanders was hospitalized Tuesday following a closed-door grassroots fundraiser.

Sanders had chest pains before being taken to the hospital, according to a statement from Sanders' campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver. The campaign will not say if the senator suffered a heart attack.

Sanders’ wife, Jane, has traveled to Nevada to be with him at the hospital.

Sanders was scheduled to make campaign stops in California and Iowa in the coming days, however, campaign officials say those campaign stops are canceled until further notice.

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television

Sanders’ surrogates will be on the campaign trail in his absence. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, a campaign co-chairwoman, is headed to New Hampshire for three campaign events and Rep. Ro Khanna, a fellow campaign co-chairman, will make stops in Iowa over the weekend.

This comes at a critical time in the race, the Sanders campaign just announced raising $25.3 million before the Federal Election Commission’s quarterly deadline. The campaign had shaken up staff in Iowa and New Hampshire. The staffing changes, according to campaign officials, aimed to put the campaign in the best position to win in early states.

It is unclear when Sanders will make a full return to the campaign trail and if he will be able to return to the aggressive pace his campaign had before he was hospitalized. It was typical for Sanders to attend as many as five campaign events a day.