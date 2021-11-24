Sen. Bill Cassidy & Sen. Amy Klobuchar Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
HEADLINERS
Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D.
(R) Louisiana
Exclusive
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
(D) Minnesota
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Heidi Heitkamp
(D) Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Reihan Salam
Manhattan Institute President
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.