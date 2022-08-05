Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Mike Rounds & Bill Richardson Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Sen. Chris Coons
(D) Delaware
Foreign Relations Committee
Exclusive
Sen. Mike Rounds
(R) South Dakota
Foreign Relations Committee
Armed Services Committee
Exclusive
Bill Richardson
(D) Former Governor of New Mexico
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
“This Week” Co-Anchor
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Yvette Simpson
Democracy for America CEO
ABC News Contributor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.