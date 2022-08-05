Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Mike Rounds & Bill Richardson Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 7, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Chris Coons

(D) Delaware

Foreign Relations Committee

Exclusive

Sen. Mike Rounds

(R) South Dakota

Foreign Relations Committee

Armed Services Committee

Exclusive

Bill Richardson

(D) Former Governor of New Mexico

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

“This Week” Co-Anchor

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.