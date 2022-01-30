Sen. Dick Durbin 'hopeful' Supreme Court nominee will get bipartisan support

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-III., said he's "hopeful" that whoever is nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will garner bipartisan support.

"I know Susan Collins is a guest on your show this morning. I've spoken to her. I’m reaching out to the Republicans and saying the nominee will be available for you to get to know them," Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"We're going to make sure we have answers to any questions you might have. It’s going to be a deliberate process but we're not going to get bogged down. Amy Coney Barrett broke all records in terms of nomination to approval in the Senate. We want to make sure that we have a timely nomination that’s handled in a responsible, professional way. "

President Joe Biden has said he plans to decide on who to nominate by the end of February but has already announced he will nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court, fulfilling a campaign promise he made in 2020 to do so when a vacancy arose.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, US Court of Appeals DC Judge Leondra Kruger, California Supreme Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, US District Court Georgia and Judge J. Michelle Childs, US District Court South Carolina are all reported to be on the shortlist.

Biden has received criticism from some calling his decision "affirmative action." Former U.N., envoy Niki Haley tweeted that the Supreme Court nominee should be "qualified without a race/gender litmus test." And a new ABC News/Ipsos poll found only 23% of Americans want Biden to automatically follow through on his history-making commitment.

Durbin addressed these concerns head-on, saying "take a look back at history."

"Take a look back at history. And recall that it was Ronald Reagan who announced that he was going to appoint a woman to the Supreme Court and he did, Sandra Day O'Connor. And it was Donald Trump who announced that he was going to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman nominee as well. So this is not the first time the president has signaled what they're looking for in a nominee," Durbin said.

"And I would just say the bottom line is this in terms of African American women, if they have achieved the level of success in practice of law and jurisprudence. They've done it against great odds. They're extraordinary people, usually the first of anything in the United States turns out to be extraordinary in their background, and the same is true there," he added.

"This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos followed: "You’ve also got some Republican Senators like Chuck Grassley, Tim Scott suggesting that because the Senate is so closely divided, because the country is so closely divided the president should take care to pick a moderate who reflects the entire country, who reflects that close division in the Senate."

"Well, I could just tell you, George -- and you remember this, it was Mitch McConnell who decided that he would eliminate the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees," Durbin responded. "And for those who aren’t following the Senate procedure that closely, it meant that it used to take 60 votes. McConnell said no, let's make it a majority. And that meant that the selection process was more partisan than it had been in the past."

"But," he said, "I'm still hopeful," noting that once Biden "chooses a nominee and sends it to the Senate, then we're off and running."

Durbin's hopes of bipartisan cooperation don't end with Biden's Supreme Court nominee. As Congress takes up reforming the Electoral College Act, Durbin says he believes that, too, can be achieved with support from both parties.

"I think it should be. There's an effort -- Susan's part of an effort to take a look at it with a bipartisan group. And I've joined with Amy Klobuchar and Angus King on the Democratic side. I think we're talking about the same basic challenges that we want to make sure the Electoral College is valid," Durbin said.

"And, of course, we have the disclosure this last week of the Jan. 6 Committee in the House looking into false slates of electors that are being selected in seven or eight states in the last election -- in the last presidential election," he added.

While Senate Democrats appear to be united on confirming Biden's Supreme Court nominee, they have struggled to advance much of the president's legislative agenda, especially his Bill Build Back Better social spending plan and voting rights reform.

Durbin, who has expressed support for both, said he doesn't want to "give up" on Build Back Better.

"There's so many important things there for families across America," he said.

"Making sure that we negotiate the price of prescription drugs, overwhelmingly popular Democrats and Republicans if we can achieve that. That's really a step forward, helping families pay for day care so that the folks can go to work with peace of mind that their kids are in good hands. These issues and many like them are part of Build Back Better. Let's find the things that really make the biggest difference. And let's move in as quickly as we can."