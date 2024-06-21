This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a presidential debate preview and Bill Nye on the historic heat in the U.S., Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, A PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE PREVIEW, AND BILL NYE ON THE HISTORIC HEAT IN THE U.S., SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

(D) Massachusetts

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE PREVIEW

Jon Meacham

Presidential Historian

Author, "The Call to Serve"

Doris Kearns Goodwin

Presidential Historian

Author, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s"

Frank Luntz

Pollster and Communications Adviser

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HISTORIC HEAT IN THE U.S.

Bill Nye

Science Educator and TV Presenter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Barbara Comstock

(R) Former Virginia Congresswoman

ABC News Contributor

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Vivian Salama

Wall Street Journal National Politics Reporter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.