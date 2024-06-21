Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a presidential debate preview and Bill Nye on the historic heat in the U.S., Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, June 23, 2024.
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, A PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE PREVIEW, AND BILL NYE ON THE HISTORIC HEAT IN THE U.S., SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
(D) Massachusetts
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE PREVIEW
Jon Meacham
Presidential Historian
Author, "The Call to Serve"
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Presidential Historian
Author, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s"
Frank Luntz
Pollster and Communications Adviser
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HISTORIC HEAT IN THE U.S.
Bill Nye
Science Educator and TV Presenter
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Barbara Comstock
(R) Former Virginia Congresswoman
ABC News Contributor
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Vivian Salama
Wall Street Journal National Politics Reporter
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.