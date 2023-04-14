Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Wes Moore Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 16, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Ranking Member, Judiciary Committee

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Judiciary Committee Member

(D) Minnesota

Exclusive

Gov. Wes Moore

(D) Maryland

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Jane Coaston

New York Times Staff Opinion Writer

ABC News Contributor

Rachael Bade

POLITICO Playbook Co-author

Plus, a preview of ABC Owned Television Station’s docu-series “Our America: Trouble on Tap,” which highlights how environmental pollution, aging infrastructure, and climate change is affecting some American communities access to potable drinking water.

