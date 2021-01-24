Sen. Rand Paul continues making unsubstantiated claims of 2020 election fraud "I just kept thinking, 'man, this is why Joe Biden won'": Klobuchar on Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul wouldn't say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn't stolen and called for an investigation of fraud, but wouldn't provide evidence.

"Debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur. We never had any visitation in court when we actually looked at the evidence -- most of the cases were thrown out for lack of standing which is a procedural way of not actually hearing the question," he said on ABC's "This Week."

When pressed by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos about whether the senator rejected that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election, Paul pushed back.

"There were lots of problems and there were secretaries of state, who illegally changed the law and that needs to be fixed, and I'm going to work harder to fix it and I will not be cowed by people say, 'oh, you're a liar,'" Paul told Stephanopoulos.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., responded to Paul's remarks in a separate interview on "This Week."

"As I listened to Rand Paul, George, I just kept thinking, 'man, this is why Joe Biden won,'" she told Stephanopoulos.

"American people right now are struggling. They need pandemic relief," Klobuchar continued. "I thoroughly believe that we can handle this impeachment trial and -- just as the American people are doing -- juggle what we need to get done"

Klobuchar and Paul appeared on the program following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the Democrats' taking control of the U.S. Senate.

However, an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump is set to be delivered to the Senate Monday, less than a week since Inauguration Day. The trial is expected to begin in the chamber the week of Feb. 8, giving Trump and his still-forming legal team time to prepare a defense and Senate Democrats time to help the Biden administration enact its legislative priorities and confirm Cabinet nominees.

