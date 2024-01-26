This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gen. CQ Brown Sunday on “This Week” with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





Sen. Tim Scott

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

Gov. Gavin Newsom

(D) California

in an exclusive sit-down conversation with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl

Gen. CQ Brown

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Exclusive

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Barbara Comstock

(R) Former Virginia Congresswoman

ABC News Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Washington Post Contributing Columnist

Juana Summers

NPR “All Things Considered” Co-Host

