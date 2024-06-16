Sen. Tim Scott says he stands by vote to certify 2020 election

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is on the short list to be former President Donald Trump's running mate, said Sunday he stands by his vote on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

"I will stand by that decision and the next decision to certify the fact that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States," Scott said on "This Week."

When pressed if then-Vice President Mike Pence did the "right thing" by bucking Trump's demands to block certification of the results, Scott implied that Pence had no choice, saying the "constitution is clear."

The remarks come as Scott and others, like Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are being vetted to join Trump on the ticket this November. Whether or not they would have certified the 2020 election results has emerged as a dividing line among some of the possible vice presidential picks.

