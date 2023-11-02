Sen. Tommy Tuberville not backing down after fight with fellow Republicans over military confirmations

"I do not respect men who do not honor their word," Ernst said.

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Thursday he is not backing down after his fiery battle with Republican colleagues on the Senate floor over his unprecedented move to hold up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.

Senate Republicans, led by Sens. Dan Sullivan and Joni Ernst, on Wednesday night angrily challenged Tuberville in an all out Republican-on-Republican brawl on the floor, during which they held the floor for more than four hours as they repeatedly tried and repeatedly failed to get Tuberville to cave on his military holds -- his attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy. Republicans brought 61 military nominees up for individual consideration on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Tuberville spiked every single one.

On Thursday, Tuberville doubled down, saying he "works for the American people" and speculated that many don't want their money to go toward service members' abortions. Tuberville has been holding military nominees for months over objection to a Department of Defense policy that allows service members to receive compensation to travel out of state for abortion, asserting that it is taxpayer-funded abortion and a violation of the Constitution.

"This is a taxpayer issue," he said at the Capitol Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sullivan was defiant, sarcastic and even sullen in his pleas to Tuberville. At times, Sullivan was livid. One after one, Republicans raised specific military nominees, reading off impressive lists of credentials and then asking for consent for their confirmation. One after one, Tuberville stood on the floor and blocked them.

This image from Senate Television video shows Sen. Tommy Tuberville, speaking on the Senate floor, Nov. 1, 2023. AP

"As a U.S. Marine Corps colonel, I know we all know here in the Senate, America needs to have our best players, most combat-capable leaders on the field, and right now that's not happening," Sullivan said. "It needs to change."

The Republican senators who challenged Tuberville Wednesday night were especially frustrated that the Alabama senator blocked the nominees as they were being brought up individually. For months, Tuberville has blocked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from advancing military nominees en bloc, but Tuberville had previously said he wouldn't object to votes on individual nominees.

"We have done the best we can to honor the request of a fellow senator that these nominations be brought to the floor and voted on individually," Ernst said. "I really respect men of their word. I do not respect men who do not honor their word."

Sen. Joni Ernst speaks to reporters following a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

While unanimous confirmation requisitions like the ones made Wednesday night aren't quite the same as individual Senate votes, which could in theory take several days to clear, Senate Republicans hoped this tactic would be the dam break they needed.

It wasn't. Tuberville blocked every single nominee.

"I cannot simply sit idly by while the Biden administration injects politics in our military from the White House and spends taxpayer dollars on abortion," Tuberville said on the floor.

Wednesday night's debacle was a rare moment of Republican infighting on full display on the Senate floor, and speaks to the palpable frustration the Republican conference has with Tuberville for his nine-month blockade.

Ernst, leaving the floor at the end of the night warned that Tuberville's move Wednesday night would have consequences: "This will be remembered. This will be a dark evening," Ernst said.

It's not expected to be the last either. After trying and failing to confirm the 61st military officer of the evening, Sullivan vowed he would continue his efforts to bring nominees up for individual consideration.

"My message to our generals and admirals who are being held up: hang in there. Some of us have your back -- we have your back, we will be coming here every night to try to get you guys confirmed," Sullivan said.

"...You deserve it and our nation has to have it," Sullivan added.

This image from Senate Television video shows Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, speaking on the Senate floor, Nov. 1, 2023. AP

Sen. Jack Reed, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee who has for months been trying to find a way around Tuberville's hold, was presiding over the chamber when Sullivan concluded his remarks for the night. He later called Tuberville's unwillingness to allow nominees to be confirmed an act of "willful ignorance or stubborn hubris.

"After tonight, one has to wonder why Senator Tuberville persists in his obstruction, which only benefits America's enemies," Reed said in a statement. "Over the last ten months Senator Tuberville has undermined our military readiness and callously mistreated military families."

Reed applauded the Republican senators who tried to get nominees confirmed Wednesday night.

Most of Tuberville's Republican colleagues have said they agree with his position on the Pentagon's abortion policy, but not his tactics.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville arrives for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing for Monica Bertagnolli to be the next Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Oct. 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"I'm as pro-life as they come, I strongly disagree with what Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and President [Joe] Biden have done with their politicization of the military on a whole host of fronts including the abortion policy," Sullivan said.

But Republicans are fed up with Tuberville's blockade on nominees, who they say should not be punished for the policy decisions of the administration.

"Our service members have been failed by their commander in chief and we must do right by them and the security and protection of our own nation," Ernst said.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer Schumer earlier Wednesday announced intentions to support a Reed-authored proposal that would allow the Senate to temporarily circumvent Tuberville's hold and to confirm the more than 300 nominees Tuberville is now preventing from going through.

Details of that resolution aren't quite clear yet, and it will need to go through the Senate Rules Committee to determine the threshold of votes it would need to pass.