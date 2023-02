A crane lifted the portion from waters off South Carolina.

A crane ship on the scene where a Chinese surveillance balloon went down in waters off South Carolina has picked up a significant portion of the balloon’s payload that measured 30-feet-long and had all of craft's tech gear and antennas, a U.S. official said Monday.

In this photo a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 4, 2023, just off the coast of South Carolina. Chad Fish/AP

This is a developing story,. Please check back for updates.