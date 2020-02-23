South Carolinians 'leery about that title socialist': Rep. James Clyburn Ahead of the S.C. primary, Rep. James Clyburn appeared on ABC's "This Week."

A day after Sen. Bernie Sanders' resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said his state's electorate could be uncomfortable with voting for someone who calls himself a socialist.

"I do believe it will be an extra burden for us to have to carry. This is South Carolina, and South Carolinians are pretty leery about that title socialist," he said on ABC's "This Week," the day after Sanders' resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses

"We are going to let people know how we feel about these candidates, and it may not line up with Nevada or New Hampshire or Iowa," Clyburn told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos from South Carolina, the site of the next Democratic primary contest.

The Vermont senator has been undefeated since virtually tying with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses.

FILE PHOTO: Rep. James Clyburn attends the Radio and Television Correspondents' Dinner on June 19, 2009, in Washington. Pool/Getty Images

The House majority whip has said repeatedly that he would withhold endorsing a candidate in the 2020 Democratic field until after the South Carolina debate on Tuesday night. However, former Vice President Joe Biden told MSNBC Wednesday that he thought he would get Clyburn's support.

Although Biden has consistently led in South Carolina polls, his lead has narrowed in recent weeks. A poll released Friday showed Sanders trailing the vice president by only five points.

"It is not make or break. It all depends upon how it comes out," Clyburn told Stephanopoulos about Biden's chances in South Carolina.

"I think make or break is probably the following Tuesday -- Super Tuesday," he added.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.