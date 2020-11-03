South Dakota 2020 election results The state has three electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

South Dakota voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in this year's presidential election. The state's smaller population means only three electoral votes are up for grabs in the reliably Republican state.

South Dakotans had the option of in-person early voting or voting absentee by mail. Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Much like its northern counterpart, South Dakota is a ruby-red state.

In 2016, voters there opted for President Donald Trump by 30 points. And in 2012, voters chose Republican Mitt Romney by 18 points.

