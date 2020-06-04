State Department inspector general fired by Trump defends record to lawmakers

Fired State Department inspector general Steve Linick defended his record on Wednesday in a transcribed remote interview with lawmakers investigating his removal.

"The record shows that I have served without regard to politics, having been nominated as an inspector general by presidents from both parties," he said in his opening statement obtained by ABC News.

Linick told lawmakers his office issued more than 700 reports and saved taxpayers nearly $2 billion. Linick also invoked the late Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., a conservative fiscal watchdog who he said shared some advice with him when he became an inspector general.

"Sen. Coburn told me to never forget that ultimately inspectors general work for the American public. In keeping with that advice, every minute of my work ... has been devoted to promoting the efficiency and effectiveness of both agencies, along with ensuring that taxpayer funds are protected against waste, fraud, and abuse," he said. "In carrying out my work, I have always taken the facts and evidence wherever they lead and have been faithfully committed to conducting independent and impartial oversight, as required by law."

Linick was working on "at least two investigations that touched directly" on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's actions, Reps. Eliot Engel, D-NY, Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, said in a statement last week.

Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had previously said that Linick was investigating the department's use of emergency legal authority in May of 2019 to sell billions of dollars in arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against congressional opposition. His office was also looking into whether Pompeo used staff to run personal errands, according to a congressional aide.

Linick declined to discuss any ongoing investigations in his interview, according to sources who participated in the virtual interview.

Pompeo has said that he was unaware of any investigations into his actions when he recommended Linick's removal to President Donald Trump.

"This didn't have anything to do with retaliation," he told Fox News last week. "This was about an IG that was attempting to undermine the mission of the United States Department of State. That's unacceptable."

Democrats are also seeking interviews with at least seven State Department employees who say they may have knowledge of the watchdog's ongoing investigations.

In addition to Linick, Trump has sidelined or sought to replace at least five inspectors general across the federal government. In several instances, the watchdogs, who are meant to be independent from the agencies they monitor, have been replaced with officials who continue to hold posts in the departments themselves.