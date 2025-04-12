State Department reveals status of man erroneously deported to El Salvador

The Supreme Court has ordered the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

A day after a federal court sought details on the status of a Maryland man who was deported in error to El Salvador, the State Department told a judge that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is "alive and secure" but still not on American soil.

"It is my understanding based on official reporting from our Embassy in San Salvador that Abrego Garcia is currently being held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador," said Michael Kozak, a senior bureau official for the State Department, in a declaration submitted on Saturday minutes after the 5 p.m. deadline set by the judge.

"He is alive and secure in that facility," Kozak added. "He is detained pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador."

This undated photo provided by CASA, an immigrant advocacy organization, in April 2025, shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. CASA via AP

The Supreme Court had ordered the U.S. government "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return to America.

In a written order earlier this week, Judge Paula Xinis of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland had requested the daily status report to answer what steps, if any, the Trump administration has taken to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s immediate return to the U.S. and what additional steps the government will take, and when, to facilitate his return.

While Kozak's sworn declaration answers one of the questions Xinis requested, the response did not provide any more details about Abrego Garcia's return.

Abrego Garcia, despite being issued a 2019 court order barring his deportation to El Salvador, where his attorneys argue he escaped political violence in 2011, was sent to that country's notorious CECOT mega-prison following what the government said was an "administrative error," according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official.

A policeman guards a cell at the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, April 4, 2025. Jose Cabezas/Reuters

The Trump administration has claimed Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang, which his lawyers and his wife deny, and argued in legal filings that because Abrego Garcia is no longer in U.S. custody, the courts cannot order him to be returned to the U.S. nor order El Salvador to return him.

Xinis ordered the government to aid in returning Abrego Garcia to the U.S., and that decision was upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

"The order properly requires the Government to 'facilitate' Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador," the Supreme Court's unsigned order stated.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the court order on Friday while talking with reporters, claiming he wasn't well versed in the case. However, he reiterated his respect for the Supreme Court.

"If the Supreme Court said bring somebody back, I would do that. I respect the Supreme Court," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.