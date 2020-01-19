'My story might have turned out very differently if I had been black': Michael Bloomberg The speech is part of an effort to build support in black and brown communities.

Mike Bloomberg, a candidate who kicked off his campaign with an apology for discriminatory stop-and-frisk policing when he was mayor of New York City, will continue efforts to build support in black and brown communities with a speech on racial wealth disparities -- and an acknowledgement of his own white privilege -- in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the Sunday of Martin Luther King, Jr., weekend.

"As someone who has been very lucky in life, I often say my story would only have been possible in America -- and that’s true," Bloomberg plans to say in his address, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks provided to ABC News by the campaign. "But I also know that my story might have turned out very differently if I had been black, and that more black Americans of my generation would have ended up with far more wealth, had they been white."

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg greets supporters at the end of his campaign event "Women for Mike" in New York, Jan. 15, 2020. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

He could not have built his business or enjoyed the same success under the conditions facing black Americans, Bloomberg will say -- and that as he built his fortune, he was still aware that it was within a socioeconomic framework meant to gird him from exploitation -- a luxury others did not have.

The location where Bloomberg has chosen to deliver the speech is significant -- though inspired by one of the lesser-known pages of history. He’ll be speaking in a Tulsa neighborhood that once was home to an affluent black community thriving with black-owned businesses and known as "Black Wall Street," until it was burned to the ground by a mob of white rioters in 1921.

"It was one of the deadliest and ugliest attacks in American history -- but like most Americans, I had never heard of it. I remember thinking, 'How is it possible that high schools and colleges don’t teach this?'" Bloomberg plans to say.

Bloomberg's focus on the Tulsa Massacre in his speech opening will lead into his plans for addressing racial inequality, along with continuous acknowledgement that he, a white male billionaire, would never be where he is today if he were black.

"What happened during that period was part of a continuum of violence that black Americans faced -- even after the end of slavery -- violence that denied them their lives, their liberty and their pursuit of happiness, the cornerstones of the American dream," the former New York mayor will say.

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg takes photos with members of the crowd after speaking at the Metropolitan Room on Jan. 3, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. Melissa Gerrits/Getty Images, FILE

Despite having their businesses and homes destroyed, many of the black residents of the Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, where the riots happened, were also arrested and murdered. Historical accounts estimate between 100 to 300 people were killed.

Though he doesn't promise reparations in the speech, he’ll nod to the argument for enacting them.

"A theft of labor and a transfer of wealth -- enshrined in law and enforced by violence. And the impact of that theft over a period of centuries has meant an enormous loss of wealth for individuals and families, across generations -- a kind of compound interest in reverse. Well, it’s past time to say enough and to damn well do something about it,” Bloomberg will say in the speech.

The mayor’s stance on reparations, according to his campaign, begins and ends with his support for the House bill that most Democratic candidates are behind, which calls for a study to learn more about the possible impacts and methods of implementing reparations.

As part of his address in Tulsa, Bloomberg will unveil his plan for narrowing the racial wealth gap, a plan which focuses on identifying solutions rather than on numbers and cost breakdowns, according to a senior adviser who worked on the policy.

The three major goals in the racial wealth plan, called the "Greenwood Initiative," are increasing home ownership to 1 million more African Americans, getting more capital to 100,000 more entrepreneurs -- specifically black women, who make up the fastest-growing group of new entrepreneurs -- and flooding 100 impoverished neighborhoods in the country with $70 billion for pilot programs and community investments.

Stop and frisk, the controversial policing strategy that Bloomberg apologized for because of its disproportionate effect on black and brown men in New York City while he was mayor, is not mentioned in the plan. The campaign plans to address criminal justice in a separate plan, according to a senior adviser.

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to be introduced to a crowd of community members and elected officials, Jan. 3, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. Melissa Gerrits/Getty Images

As for Bloomberg's record on housing while he was mayor, some describe a tale of two cities. In his effort to rebuild the city's economy after 9/11 and then after the Great Recession, Bloomberg created affordable housing and rezoning initiatives. But independent data throughout the years reveals that residents of color were displaced during his efforts to rebuild the city.

The campaign did not provide a cost for the home ownership goal in the latest plan, though it focuses on down payment assistance and changing the way credit scores are evaluated so it’s easier for people to be eligible for a mortgage.

By comparison, the candidates who have housing plans largely focus on funds to build new housing, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whose plan would cost $500 billion, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose plan calls for around $430 billion, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.,whose plan calls for $2.5 trillion.

Bloomberg’s plan to double black businesses from around 100,000 to 200,000 also doesn’t come with a price tag.

Buttigieg's plan for investing in minority entrepreneurs calls for $10 billion from the government, matched by $10 billion from private investors, while Warren's plan on the same issue calls for $7 billion from the government.

Frontrunner Joe Biden, the former Vice President to Barack Obama, does not list a housing plan on his website, nor does he have a specific plan to address racial wealth disparities.

ABC News' Briana Stewart contributed to this report.