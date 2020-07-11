Sunday on 'This Week':​ Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Rep. Adam Schiff This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 12.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks with Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response. Plus, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins "This Week" Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, “The Bulwark” Political Columnist and CNN Contributor Amanda Carpenter and author of “The End of White Politics” and Sirius XM’s Senior Director of Progressive Programming Zerlina Maxwell.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.