Sunday on 'This Week':​ Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sen. Rob Portman, Sen. Mazie Hirono

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 28, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

Sen. Rob Portman

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

Sen. Mazie Hirono

(D) Hawaii

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.