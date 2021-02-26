Sunday on 'This Week': Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sen. Rob Portman, Sen. Mazie Hirono
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 28, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Sen. Rob Portman
(R) Ohio
Exclusive
Sen. Mazie Hirono
(D) Hawaii
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Yvette Simpson
Democracy for America CEO
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.