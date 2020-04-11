Sunday on 'This Week':​ Dr. Stephen Hahn, M.D., Gov. Larry Hogan This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 12.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, M.D., and Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert join to discuss the pandemic and its worldwide effects.

And later, analysis from ABC News Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis and ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega.

