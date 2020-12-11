Sunday on 'This Week': FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, Gov. Phil Murphy and Walgreens Senior Vice President Rick Gates This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, December 13.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Stephen Hahn

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner

Gov. Phil Murphy

(D) New Jersey

Rick Gates

Walgreens Senior Vice President, Pharmacy & Healthcare

POWERHOUSE PLAYERS

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Matthew Dowd

ABC News Political Analyst

Cecilia Vega

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Peter Baker

The New York Times Chief White House Correspondent

Co-Author, "The Man Who Ran Washington: the Life and Times of Jim Baker"

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Co-Author, "The Man Who Ran Washington: the Life and Times of Jim Baker"

