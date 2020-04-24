Sunday on 'This Week':​ Gov. Larry Hogan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kevin Hassett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 26.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with National Governors Association Chairman Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-M.I., to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat.

Plus, White House Senior Adviser and former Trump Council of Economic Advisers Chair Kevin Hassett and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., discuss the government’s response, Sunday on “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week's politics with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd and Open Society Foundations President Patrick Gaspard.

