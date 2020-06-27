Sunday on 'This Week':​ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Asa Hutchinson This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 28.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one exclusively with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Plus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., joins "This Week" Sunday to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat in his state and across the South, and responds to the Trump administration’s new support for the lawsuit brought by several states, including Arkansas, seeking to invalidate Obamacare.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Sara Fagen, and Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.