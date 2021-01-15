Sunday on 'This Week': Kate Bedingfield, Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Peter Meijer This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 17.

HEADLINERS

Kate Bedingfield

Incoming White House Communications Director

Exclusive

Rep. Joaquin Castro

(D) Texas

Impeachment Manager

Rep. Peter Meijer

(R) Michigan

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Sara Fagen

Republican Strategist

ABC News Contributor

Karen Finney

Democratic Strategist

CNN Political Commentator

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

New findings from the latest ABC News/Washington Post Poll

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.