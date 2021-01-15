Sunday on 'This Week': Kate Bedingfield, Rep. Joaquin Castro and Rep. Peter Meijer
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 17.
HEADLINERS
Kate Bedingfield
Incoming White House Communications Director
Exclusive
Rep. Joaquin Castro
(D) Texas
Impeachment Manager
Rep. Peter Meijer
(R) Michigan
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Sara Fagen
Republican Strategist
ABC News Contributor
Karen Finney
Democratic Strategist
CNN Political Commentator
New findings from the latest ABC News/Washington Post Poll
