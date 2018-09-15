Sunday on 'This Week': The Latest on Florence

This Sunday, as Florence sweeps through North and South Carolina, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz and North Carolina Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry discuss the latest on rescue and recovery efforts, and the ABC News team reports the latest on the ground.

Plus, Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr, author of “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation,” and Obama chief ethics lawyer Norman Eisen, author of “The Last Palace: Europe’s Turbulent Century In Five Lives And One Legendary House,” discuss Paul Manafort’s plea deal and agreement to cooperate in the Mueller investigation.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sits down with ABC News Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis on his views on President Trump, and the state of the U.S. economy 10 years after the financial crisis.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith and Axios National Political Reporter Jonathan Swan.

