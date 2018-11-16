Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Roy Blunt

As President Trump ramps up his attacks against Robert Mueller’s investigation, two key members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., come to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, with the Democratic takeover of the House, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz sits down with some of the new faces coming to Capitol Hill – incoming congresswomen Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., Donna Shalala, D-Fla., Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist and ABC News Contributor Stephanie Cutter, Washington Post National Correspondent Mary Jordan, and National Review Executive Editor Reihan Salam, author of “Melting Pot or Civil War?: A Son of Immigrants Makes the Case Against Open Borders.”

