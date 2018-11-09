Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Jerrold Nadler and Kellyanne Conway

Following the Democratic takeover of the House, George Stephanopoulos speaks with the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway discusses the fallout from the midterms and Jeff Sessions’ resignation as Attorney General.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Republican Strategist and Bush White House Political Affairs Director Sara Fagen.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.