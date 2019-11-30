Sunday on 'This Week':​ Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Tom McClintock

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee member Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, and Judiciary Committee member Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., on the next stage of the impeachment inquiry.

Plus, retired Marine Corps Cobra Pilot Major Kyleanne Hunter, retired Marine Corps Colonel David Lapan, and retired Navy Commander Kirk Lippold discuss the fallout from President Trump’s actions in military war crimes cases, Sunday on “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics, with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, FiveThirtyEight Senior Writer Perry Bacon Jr., and Washington Examiner Chief Congressional Correspondent Susan Ferrechio.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.