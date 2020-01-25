Sunday on 'This Week':​ Rep. Val Demings, Robert Ray, Sen. Amy Klobuchar This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 26.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with House impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, and former Independent Counsel Robert Ray, a member of President Trump’s defense team.

Plus, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, comes to “This Week” Sunday to discuss her strategy heading into the Iowa Caucuses.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, The Dispatch Editor-in-Chief Jonah Goldberg, #RolandMartinUnfiltered Host and Managing Editor Roland Martin, and Republican Strategist and CNN Contributor Alice Stewart.

